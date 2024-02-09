CDO opens 61 new routes under PUV modernization plan

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The city government has opened 61 new routes for public utility vehicles (PUV) under the modernization program. In an interview on Friday, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 10 Director Abo Samen Matuan said the new routes were crafted by the Roads and Traffic Administration (RTA), which is part of the city's Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP). Matuan said the new routes are an addition to the already existing 139 routes, with compliance of around 96 percent of the PUV modernization consolidation plans in the city. "For Northern Mindanao, we still need 35 percent compliance in consolidation," Matuan said, adding that all local government units must craft their respective LPTRP since it was added to the requirements of the Seal of Good Local Governance nomination. Meanwhile, RTA chief Nonito Oclarit said the new routes under the LPTRP are divided into rationalized routes and developmental routes. Rationalized routes are existing routes that were modi fied or merged with other routes, while developmental routes that were not covered previously by PUVs were included in the transport route plan. Source: Philippines News Agency