CDO inks MOA to boost jobs opportunity for youths

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The city government and jobs industry partner Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Thursday here to launch the JobsNext Project here.

The project, JobsNext Project, according to PBEd Executive Director Justine Raagas, aims to train youths aged 18 to 25 in various skills for them to be hirable by industries.

Implemented by PBEd, JobsNext Project seeks to mitigate the negative impacts on the employability of the Philippine labor force by providing industry-relevant, demand-driven, up-to-date, and appropriate training programs.

It targets 18 to 25-year-old out-of-school or studying youths, graduates, as well as working and non-working individuals.

During its launching Thursday, Mayor Rolando Uy said the project was a good opportunity for the city to provide the Kagay-anon youths with training programs for jobs such as business analyst, data scientist, and JavaScript developer.

"It doesn’t matter if they are in or out of school, employed or unemployed. All youth age 18–25 years old will benefit from JobsNext and have equal opportunities to learn new skills and competencies," Uy said.

According to the local government, about 100 youths are undergoing training programs under the JobsNext Project.

The training is provided by Accenture, Microsoft, GO Philippines, Amazon Web Services, PLDT-Smart, ATRIEV, and ASEAN Foundation.

