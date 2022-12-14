CDO forms anti-red tape body vs. ‘fixers’

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The city government has launched the Cagayan de Oro Committee on Anti-Red Tape (CDO-Cart) to curb the prevalence of “fixers” in city government-related transactions.

In an interview on Wednesday, John Asuncion, local economic development and investment promotions officer, said the 10-member CDO-Cart is led by Mayor Rolando Uy as chairman.

“We will let people know of that committee. So they will know that such committee exists,” Asuncion said, who is also designated as CDO-Cart vice chairman.

Members of CDO-Cart are composed of city hall department heads, with the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Department of Trade and Industry as partners.

Last week, Uy said he has received reports of individuals, some of them city hall workers, who took advantage of clients with a promise to expedite the process in exchange for favors.

“You will know them before Christmas, I will call these personalities in my office. It (the list of names) is just on my table,” he said.

Uy said he will not tolerate “fixing” practices at the city hall as it puts his governance in a bad light.

“I am strict when it comes to serving the people. If you have needs, I will be there, but if you exploit the people by giving them the services they need, then you will be no longer my friend,” he said.

Under Republic Act 9485 or the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007, fixing is considered a grave offense.

Violators will face the penalty of either imprisonment not exceeding six years or a fine, not less than PHP20,000, but not more than PHP200,000, or both.

Asuncion said getting rid of fixers is necessary, especially since the city hall is preparing for next year’s cycle for issuing business permits

Source: Philippines News Agency