CDO dad to attend sessions online after Covid-19 infection

City Councilor Jay Roa Pascual said he remains “fit to work” and will attend regular weekly sessions online after announcing late Sunday evening he tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Pascual said he intends to continue performing his functions even while on isolation in one of the city’s patient care centers.

“I checked in early this (Sunday) afternoon after my RT-PCR test showed a positive result (for Covid-19) yesterday (Saturday). I have submitted myself to the city’s health protocols. This isolation ensures that I will not infect others, and hopefully this virus will just disappear after several days,” the young councilor said in a Facebook post around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Pascual said he was experiencing “intermittent mild symptoms,” and assured that he was in “good hands,” while reflecting that his experience helped him to “become stronger, and more useful in understanding clearly how to help others who are going through the same ordeal.”

Previous activities

He is known to be an active social media user. About 15 days prior to his announcement, he attended several activities and official functions in the city.

On August 22, he posted a photo where he was donating alcohol gallons at a police station in Barangay Carmen, and another police station in Barangay Lumbia, the next day.

Both barangays have earlier recorded local cases of Covid-19 patients with areas being contained.

In the evening of August 23, the councilor posted a “selfie” photo with children in a community in Man-ai, in Barangay Tignapoloan, wearing the same blue jacket when he visited the police station in Lumbia.

He attended a program inside the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office on August 24 as one of the recipients of a plaque of recognition. Later that day, he posted another photo of him standing beside City Mayor Oscar Moreno while he was sitting in an office.

The next day, he attended the regular City Council session and later on led a meeting of the City Council’s Committee on Agriculture. On the same day, he posted more “selfie” photos of him with other City Council members.

In a phone interview, Pascual said that he already is sick since August 31 and resting in his residence in Tignapoloan, around 20 kilometers away from the city proper.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday (September 6), the Department of Health Region 10 said the city has a total of 122 active cases, 58 of whom were local transmissions, and 64 involved locally-stranded individuals and repatriated overseas Filipinos. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency