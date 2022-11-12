CDO biz groups seek tax relief extension

Local business groups urged the city government Friday to extend the deadline for tax reliefs and incentives.

Raymundo Talimio Jr., the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (Oro Chamber) president, said the extension will give local businesses more time to file their required tax obligations.

“We hope to cascade the information to the grassroots level of our business community here,” Talimio said during a business forum here.

Since last year, he said the Oro Chamber has requested the city government to come up with tax relief packages as a result of the pandemic.

Last month, the City Council passed an ordinance which implemented a tax relief for business owners and a 20 percent tax discount on real properties.

Under the tax relief ordinance, businesses are required to avail of the program before Jan. 11, 2023, and pay the discounted balances on May 21, 2023.

Oro Chamber chairperson Efren Uy said the tax relief measures should be amended to remove surcharges and other interests for late payments.

Councilor George Goking, the committee chair on trade and commerce, assured the proposals will be discussed in the City Council next week.

“The ordinances are not perfect, but if there is a need to amend some provisions, then we will consider the suggestions,” Goking said.

John Asuncion, head of the city’s Trade and Investments Promotions Center, said the local government is eager to assist the business community with the filing of the documents in availing tax reliefs.

“Other than extending the deadlines, I encourage (the business owners) to file early so that everyone will be served,” Asuncion said.

Other groups who attended the business gathering were the Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce here and from Misamis Oriental province, as well as the Cagayan de Oro chapter of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Source: Philippines News Agency