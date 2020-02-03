CDO activates task force vs. nCoV

The local government here organized a multiagency task force Monday (February 3) to address the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) acute respiratory disease, as three persons here are under observation for showing symptoms of the infectious illness.

Councilor George Goking said the body will be tasked with monitoring and taking appropriate response on individuals who may have been infected with the 2019-nCoV and other issues related to it.

The Task Force Novel Coronavirus is composed of representatives from the city health office, Department of Health, JR Borja General Hospital, Northern Mindanao Medical Center, City Price Coordinating Council, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of the Interior and Local Government, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department, city police, Bureau of Immigration, and city councilors.

Goking, chairman of the city's trade and commerce committee, said the task force is headed by Dr. Lorraine Nery, the city health officer. He said his role is to coordinate with the task force on the sale of face masks, stocks of which have been reported to have run out here.

Goking said he proposed to the task force the lockdown of Alwana Business Park, a commercial complex in Barangay Cugman, this city, where a number of Chinese nationals are said to be staying, He added that the proposal must be agreed by the majority prior to its implementation.

In a report forwarded to the media by the City Information Office (CIO) on Sunday, a team composed of barangay, police, and city health officials visited the business complex to verify the information that a Chinese national had died inside the business park due to the novel coronavirus on (last Friday) January 31.

The report of the Chinese national who allegedly died due to nCoV is considered hearsay as no one surfaced to prove that it actually occurred, the CIO report said.

According to Felipe Alano Jr., Bureau of Immigration alien control officer in Northern Mindanao, there are currently 1,300 Chinese nationals in Cagayan de Oro, majority of them are here on work visas.

We respect their (foreigners) rights to stay here as long as it is legal. But once the DOH and Bureau of Quarantine recommend it, we will implement the deportation process, he said.

In Cagayan de Oro, three persons were put under observation after showing symptoms of the 2019-nCoV, the DOH-10 said last week.

Two of them were confined at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, said Dr. David Mendoza, DOH-10 epidemiologist, while the other in another undisclosed medical facility.

