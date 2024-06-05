CDO 1st IP council rep seeks localized Indigenous Peoples code

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The first appointed Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR) in the City Council here seeks the passage of a localized IP code to further protect the rights of the city's tribal population. In a statement on Wednesday, the City Council said Roberto Cabaring of the Higaonon tribe will push for the passage of an ordinance codifying IP rights and the titling of the remaining lands classified under an ancestral domain. Also known as Datu Makilala, the City Council welcomed Cabaring during its regular session on June 3. In their May 27 session, the council approved Resolution No. 14195-2022 which amended their house rules to allow the inclusion of an IP mandatory representative in their ranks, in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 8371 or the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act of 1997. As an ex-officio member, the City Council said Cabaring serves a three-year term upon NCIP (National Commission on Indigenous Peoples) confirmation and can serve an additional six years. During his speec h, Cabaring asked the council to help him prioritize the titling of lands classified under the ancestral domain in the city and to promote cultural integrity among the IP community in the city. "The IP code will help resolve whatever differences and disputes among the IP communities due to our differing beliefs," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency