CDA backs coops for PUV modernization

MANILA: The Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) on Friday vowed to continue helping drivers secure the requirements for the government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program. "Tuluy-tuloy po yung pagtulong natin sa mga kaibigan nating tsuper at mga operator na nag-oorganisa ng kooperatiba at tinutulungan po natin sila sa kanila pong mga iba't ibang requirements at gina-guide po natin upang sa ganun ay maging mas lalong madali ang registration nila sa cooperative (We continue to help drivers and operators to consolidate into a cooperative, we help them with their requirements and we guide them so that their registration becomes easier)," CDA deputy administrator Ray Elevazo said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing. Under the PUV modernization program, operators and drivers will be organized into cooperatives or corporations to ensure the efficiency of its operations. Jeepney operators and drivers were given until Dec. 31 last year to consolidate into a cooperative or a corporation. The Dec. 31 deadline, however, is only for consolidation and not yet for the modernization of PUV units. "Medyo may epekto yung consolidation, kailangan medyo magmadali so nagtutulungan po kami ng office of the transport cooperatives upang sa ganun ay mairehistro natin sila bilang kooperatiba (The consolidation has a bit of an effect, we need to hurry so we are working together with the office of the transport cooperatives so that we can register them as a cooperative)," Elevazo said. "Kung naghahanap sila ng pondo na kinakailangan sa modernization, atin po namin silang nili-link sa ating kaibigang government banks, yung DBP (Development Bank of the Philippines) at yung Land Bank of the Philippines (If they need funds for modernization, we will link them to government banks such as the DBP [Development Bank of the Philippines] and the Land Bank of the Philippines)," he added. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier disclosed that a total of 145,721 PUVs, or 76 percent of all PUVs o perating in fixed routes nationwide, are already consolidated or have applied for consolidation. Elevazo said CDA and other government agencies are all working together to help strengthen the management and organization of transport service cooperatives. Source: Philippines News Agency