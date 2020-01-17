CCP chief named as new NCCA chair

and lt;description and gt;

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) welcomes its new chairman, Arsenio Nick Lizaso.

Lizaso, the concurrent president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), was elected by the Board of Commissioners of the NCCA during the most recent Board Meeting held Thursday. He will be serving the NCCA for the term 2020 until 2022.

Lizaso is a renowned actor, director, and producer, working for more than 60 years in theater, television, and film. He has been in the field of theatre since his college years. He founded the University of the East (UE) Dramatic Guild and co-founded the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) with Cecile Guidote-Alvarez.

He has been part more than 50 stage plays, establishing his niche in the sector.

In 2009, Lizaso was also the only Asian invited to be part of the jury for the 6th International Student Theatre Festival held in Belarus in 2009, where he also conducted workshops on Voice Performance for Theatre.

Apart from theatre, Lizaso also became a known figure in the film industry. He appeared in films like Anak ng Dilim, Ulo ng Gapo, and many others, and also ventured into directing and producing television series and anthologies. Lizaso also served as president of the Director's Guild of the Philippines from 1983 to 1985.

With his years of service to the arts and culture sector, Lizaso became part of the CCP Board of Trustees in 2010 and was elected as CCP president in June 2017.

Lizaso succeeded National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario.

Source: Philippines News Agency

