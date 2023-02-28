CCC, Papal Nuncio eye climate cooperation

MANILA: The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines have sought partnership to mitigate the impact of climate change in the country.

This developed after CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert Borje met with Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown, the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The CCC and the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines look forward to forging enhanced partnership on climate change action,” it said.

The CCC noted that during the meeting, Brown and Borje emphasized the importance of climate action as an “integral component of stewardship role.”

Both Borje and Brown acknowledged that urgent climate action is part of stewardship roles that “uphold human dignity,” adding that such move would benefit those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Borje said his meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio signifies the CCC’s recognition of the crucial role of faith and faith-based organizations in transformative climate actions, as well as in sustainable development, disaster risk reduction and humanitarian assistance.

"The Commission welcomes every opportunity to strengthen partnerships, including with the Apostolic Nuncio,” he said.

“We recognize the efforts of the Apostolic Nuncio to move and respond to key issues on climate change and disaster reduction and response with emphasis on key stewardship roles for the faithful,” Borje added.

Brown, on the other hand, lauded the CCC for its “huge contribution” to the government’s efforts in combatting climate change, saying the commission’s role is “extremely important.”

“We [all] have a fundamental responsibility to care for one another and the environment,” he said. “The world is interconnected, and it includes not only the consequences of our actions, but also cooperative solutions.”

The CCC has been holding meetings with different agencies, local government offices and other concerned stakeholders to strengthen the Marcos administration’s commitment to delivering on key climate actions

Source: Philippines News Agency