CCC hails accelerated climate change agenda in PDP 2023-2028

MANILA: The Climate Change Commission (CCC) welcomed the inclusion of an accelerated climate change agenda in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, saying that it will further strengthen the government’s commitment to delivering on key climate actions.

In a news release on Sunday, CCC said its Vice Chair and Executive Director Robert Borje cited the addition of an entire chapter on climate change in the PDP 2023-2028 namely “Chapter 15: Accelerate Climate Action and Strengthen Disaster Resilience.”

“The PDP Chapter 15 reflects the Philippine Government’s commitment and dedication to enhance the nation’s overall resilience to climate change and its impacts, putting a premium on the need for integrated and comprehensive climate action between and among government, partners, and all stakeholders,” Borje said.

The chapter identified the goal for communities, institutions and the natural and built environment to be “more resilient to the impacts of natural hazards and climate change” by 2028.

It also listed three strategies namely increasing climate and disaster risk resilience of communities and institutions, enhancing ecosystem resilience and enabling transition to a low-carbon economy.

To support and operationalize PDP 2023-2028, the CCC said it is updating the National Climate Change Action Plan and the Nationally Determined Contribution, strengthening the implementation of the National Climate Risk Management Framework and developing the National Adaptation Plan.

These plans and frameworks provide convergence points for CCC to work with relevant government agencies on enhancing ecosystem resilience and enabling low carbon economy transition.

“Likewise, these plans and framework will allow the Philippine government to assess the required climate finance and investments on top of public resources for needed climate change actions,” the CCC added.

Currently, a total of PHP453.1 billion has been allocated for climate change expenditure by National Government Institutions to be used for adaptation and mitigation programs.

Borje said the figure represents a 56 percent increase from the climate change expenditure tagged for the fiscal year 2022, “an indication of the priority of the administration given to transformative climate change agenda.”

Meanwhile, Borje also pointed out that climate change action has been “integrated into relevant sections of PDP 2023-2028 showing how climate change is an overarching governance issue that impacts and affects different development aspects and components for the nation.”

The PDP presents the six-year vision of the Marcos administration towards an upper middle-income and low-carbon development, and climate-smart and climate-resilient Philippines.

The PDP was developed by the National Economic and Development Authority, with other government agencies and stakeholders.

The Climate Change Commission is the lead policy-making body of the government tasked to coordinate, monitor, and evaluate government programs and ensure mainstreaming of climate change in national, local, and sectoral development plans towards a climate-resilient and climate-smart Philippines

Source: Philippines News Agency