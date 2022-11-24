CCC, DILG partner to bolster LGUs’ adaptation planning capacities

To further bolster local government unit (LGU) capacities for climate change mitigation and adaptation, the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Local Government Academy (DILG-LGA) and the Climate Change Commission (CCC) are teaming to build up their institutional partnerships, coinciding with the 15th Annual Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week.

In a statement on Wednesday, the two agencies said they would hold the culminating batch of the training of trainers on the formulation of an enhanced Local Climate Change Action Plan (eLCCAP) from Nov. 21 to 25 at Ace Hotel and Suites in Pasig City.

The activity is part of the series of training-of-trainers led by the two agencies, with the overall objective of creating a pool of coaches and experts to help the Local Governance Regional Resources Centers (LGRRCs) nationwide in capacity-building activities on the development of eLCCAPs.

Through the DILG and CCC partnership, LGUs showed increased capacities for climate action and reporting.

DILG released Memorandum Circular 2021-068, enjoining LGUs to submit their LCCAPs to the CCC, which resulted in additional 715 LCCAPs received by the CCC.

This increased submissions by 93 percent from 2021, overall making total LCCAP submissions at 80 percent from 1,715 LGUs.

The training of trainers supports this year’s CCC Week theme, “Sama-samang Tumutugon sa Hamon ng Nagbabagong Klima,” by mentoring and capacitating LGUs and higher education institutions in the country on the formulation and enhancement of science-based and risk-informed action plans. This will help to strengthen the local communities’ adaptive capacity to the impacts of climate change.

The five-day activity will cover the process of LCCAP formulation and all its technical components, such as Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment, Greenhouse Gas Inventory, Climate Change Expenditure Tagging, and People’s Survival Fund.

The training will be facilitated by resource persons from the CCC, DILG Bureau of Local Government Development, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Around 90 participants representing DILG regional offices, city, and municipal planning and development offices, and local disaster risk reduction and management offices, as well as representatives from local resource institutes and higher education institutions from Bicol, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Mimaropa and National Capital Region will attend the training.

Source: Philippines News Agency