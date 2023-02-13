CCC backs bill regulating use of single-use plastics

MANILA: The Climate Change Commission PH (CCC) has expressed support for a Senate measure that aims to properly regulate and manage single-use plastics (SUPs), providing penalties, levies and incentives for industries and consumers.

In a press release, CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne Herrera said Senate Bill 246 or the “Single-Use Plastics Regulation and Management Act of 2022”, filed by Senator Loren Legarda, will not only lead to the phase-out and eventual ban of SUPs in the country, but also support the development and use of more eco-friendly packaging.

“This legislation, when implemented through a whole-of-nation approach, will give us a fighting chance to achieve the 1.5 survival limit as found by the scientific community,” Herrera said during the launch of the photo exhibit titled “#PlasticFreeSaSenate” in the Senate in Pasay City.

CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert Borje, for his part, recognized that issues on climate change include the production and use of plastics, especially single-use plastics.

“Considering its negative impacts on the environment and human health, everyone must understand what needs to be done to effectively reduce, and ultimately, to eliminate these plastics,” Borje said.

Under Senate Bill 246, single-use plastics already in circulation will be collected, recycled, and properly disposed of in accordance with the provisions of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act or the Republic Act 9003.

The bill also mandates government agencies to conduct research and development on alternatives to single-use plastics, assess impacts on affected plastic industries, and develop alternative livelihood opportunities for the affected employees and workers therein.

#PlasticFreeSaSenate is the kickoff event of a month-long series of #PlasticFreePilipinas activities in the Senate as part of its campaign against SUPs.

The exhibit illustrates the severity of the plastic pollution crisis in the country.

The #PlasticFreePilipinas campaign also included activities such as the documentary screening of “Ang Huling Plastic” and “The Story of Plastic”; a zero-waste bazaar, and a legislative forum on waste-to-energy.

These activities aim to amplify the call to ban SUPs, unmask single-use plastic production issues, false solutions, as well as highlight zero-waste businesses and mainstream zero-waste solutions.

The event is organized by the Plastic Free Pilipinas Project collaborators, namely, EcoWaste Coalition, Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, Mother Earth Foundation, Greenpeace Philippines, and Ocean Conservancy, together with the Climate Change Commission, Oceana Philippines, and the Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda. (

Source: Philippines News Agency