CBP Modifies Top Glove Finding: First Finding Modified in 27 Years

Forced Labor: The international law firm Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC announces the successful modification of a Customs and Border Protection Finding that imposed a U.S. import ban on Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s disposable gloves manufactured in Malaysia due to forced labor concerns.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The international law firm Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC is very proud and pleased to announce obtaining the successful modification of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Finding that imposed a U.S. import ban on Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s disposable gloves manufactured in Malaysia due to forced labor concerns. The original CBP Withhold Release Order (WRO) was implemented on July 15, 2020, and was merged into the CBP Finding subsequently issued on March 29, 2021; today’s modification lifts the import ban effective September 10, 2021. Benjamin L. England & Associates’ Customs and Trade practice, headed by team leader Ms. Jessica Rifkin, worked diligently with Top Glove and closely with the CBP Forced Labor Division to achieve this historic success.

No law firm has obtained the modification of a CBP Finding and associated removal of an import ban since 1994, making this the first such success in 27 years.

Ms. Rifkin said, “I am so proud of our Customs and Trade team and our client, Top Glove. There were countless late-night video conference calls and thousands of documents to prepare, review, and present to demonstrate to a relentless CBP that any Forced Labor indicators present had been resolved and that Top Glove deserved this favorable outcome.” Firm founder and CEO Benjamin England noted, “Our firm’s prior work in the WRO space, our relationships with the government agencies and our integrated Customs and FDA law practice enabled us to work with CBP and Top Glove very fluidly. We know the medical device industry, and we know Customs and Trade. This was a meaningful advantage.”

As a result of this historic success, all Top Glove disposable gloves imported on or after September 10, 2021, can be entered into the United States without delay.

Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC is positioned as a unique and diversified industry service provider, helping clients from over 100 countries in every aspect of FDA, USDA, and Customs compliance and international business consulting. With nearly 100 years of direct former FDA experience and dozens more practicing before Customs, FDA, and other agencies, the attorneys of Benjamin L. England & Associates’ understanding and experience in the industry is unparalleled. The firm routinely practices at the complicated intersection of federal agencies and federal and state laws implicated when manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and importing or exporting highly-regulated goods. Their attorneys and regulatory specialists combine regulatory and business strategies into a single source for solving regulatory and legal problems for foreign and domestic producers, importers, distributors, and retailers to successfully get into and stay in the United States market.

