CBCP seeks add’l aid for workers amid health crisis

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday called on the government and the private sector to intensify measures to help workers amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, in commemoration of Labor Day,

“We need to see our government and business owners initiate just and concrete actions for our labor force. To show that we care is imperative. While we recognize and appreciate the efforts of the government to provide relief packages to our workers at this time, we also see that these are fill-gap measures only and provides no actual solutions to our labor problems,” said Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, national director of CBCP’s social action arm NASSA/Caritas in a statement.

Bagaforo also backed the call of workers for the government and business conglomerates to implement just policies and inclusive compensation packages, particularly for informal workers.

Likewise, he urged them to ensure safety, provision of equipment, transportation, temporary shelter, full meals and hazard pay to medical workers, including Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS), and guarantee emergency employment assistance to stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“The Filipino workers are not only fighting Covid-19, they are racing against time to survive. We are their only lifelines. Let us help them by upholding their rights and dignity,” he added.

Bagaforo also acknowledged the workers for their service and dedication to perform their jobs.

“On the feast day of St. Joseph, The Worker, we at NASSA/Caritas Philippines expresses our gratitude and salutation to all Filipino workers. Thank you for the great service and dedication you have always given our country and the world. Through St. Joseph, we pray that God will always have you in His loving embrace, especially in these most trying times,” he said.

This year, there are no activities to celebrate the annual event for workers as countries race against time to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

