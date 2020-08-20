CBCP readies aid for Masbate quake victims

A social action arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has been coordinating with the Social Action Center of Diocese of Masbate to identify the needs of those affected by the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that jolted the province on Tuesday.

“We at NASSA (National Secretariat for Social Action) are ready to assist the Social Action Center of the Diocese of Masbate as they are planning now on how and what reliefs and emergency assistance they can extend to many who may have been displaced,” NASSA/Caritas national director Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas.

The Kidapawan prelate also urged the people to pray and remain calm amid the aftershocks that they are still experiencing.

“Our appeal to them is to stay calm and let’s help one another. Prayers” Bagaforo said.

Bagaforo said he understands what the people of Masbate have been experiencing after the earthquake damaged many houses and infrastructures particularly in the municipality of Cataingan.

“We are in solidarity with the people of Masbate. We know how it is to experience an earthquake

The tectonic earthquake, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), struck five kilometers south-west of Cataingan, causing houses to collapse, power lines were toppled, and roads, public buildings and a port were damaged.

The quake also left two people dead and hundreds injured.

