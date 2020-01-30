CBCP orders precautionary measures vs. nCoV during Masses

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Wednesday ordered clergy members to implement precautionary measures in Masses to help prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

In Circular No. 20-05, CBCP secretary-general Fr. Marvin Mejia said communions must be placed on the hands instead of putting it in the mouths of churchgoers.

The communion in the hand be practiced ordinarily to help prevent further fear from people who are reasonably cautious about this matter, a part of the guidelines stated in the circular said.

Mejia also ordered churches to always ensure that the holy water in their stoups is clean.

Check and change regularly the holy water from holy water fonts and provide/install protective cloth in on the grills of confessionals, he added.

Likewise, the faithful are advised to refrain from holding hands while singing Our Father" and shaking hands during the sign of peace.

The CBCP added that the recommendations were approved by their medical experts.

Bishops and priests were also ordered to pray the Oratio Imperata starting on Sunday.

We exhort all our parishes to pray this 'Oratio' in all of our weekdays and Sunday Masses, after Holy Communion, kneeling down, starting on February 2 (Sunday), Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. In praying we invite ourselves with all our brothers and sisters suffering from the disease brought by this virus, bring up to God our longing for them to be restored to full health and humbly pray that we may be spared from infection of this virus, said the order which was approved by CBCP president Archbishop Romulo Valles.

As the world watches with anxiety and vigilance the spread of 2019 Novel Corona Virus (2019-N CoV), we turn to our Loving Father in heaven for protection and guidance, it added.

