CBCP mourns death of Papal Nuncio’s mother

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) expressed condolences to the Vatican's representative to the country, Archbishop Charles Brown over the death of his mother. In a message to the Papal Nuncio on Thursday, CBCP secretary general Monsignor Bernardo Pantin said they are one with him during this time of profound loss. 'On behalf of the bishops of the Philippines we would like to extend our deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Patricia Anne Brown,' he said. 'Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as you navigate through this difficult journey of grief,' Pantin added. In a letter to the Conference, the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila informed them that the archbishop's mother had died early this week. It added that the nunciature's first secretary, Monsignor Alessio Deriu, will act as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim. Brown will travel to the United States to spend time with his family.

Source: Philippines News Agency