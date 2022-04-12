﻿CBCP makes ‘minor adjustments’ on Holy Week observance

An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Tuesday said minor adjustments have been made as Roman Catholics observe the Holy Week since the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is still there.

According to Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of CBCP-Permanent Committee on Public Affairs, the Catholic Church is very much aware of the virus.

“The situation may appear to be normal but church officials are still wary of the dangers posed by Covid-19, hence, minor adjustments are in place when celebrating Holy Week activities,” he said in an interview.

Aside from strictly following the health and safety protocols being implemented by the government, the Catholic priest said they suggested not to use “carozas” during the procession of images which is traditionally being pushed by people.

“The CBCP for one recommended that procession of images be done using motorized vehicles instead of the usual carozas being pushed by devotees,” Secillano said.

“This is to avoid people from being too close to each other which may cause transmission of the virus,” he added.

The CBCP official noted that the traditional activities during the Holy Week will be observed but health protocols must be observed.

“Pabasa, Way of the Cross, procession, Visita Iglesia and other liturgical activities will be observed but with a strict reminder that parishes and parishioners still adhere to minimum health protocols,” he said.

“People are back and their presence and participation in Holy Week observances will be the main difference from the two previous years under pandemic restrictions,” Secillano added.

For this year, the Holy Week is observed from April 10 (Palm Sunday) until April 17 (Easter Sunday).

Meanwhile, the Visita Iglesia online can now be accessed through a mobile app, FaithWatch.

Aside from virtually visiting 14 churches, the mobile app, which can be downloaded to IOS and Android devices, features “pray-along” audio of the Way of the Cross and Holy Week video reflections.

Also, its “Mass times” section displays churches near your location and some information and guides on how to go there.

The app also features daily Gospel readings, a list of novenas, biblical reflections and catechetical materials in video and digital format.

Since 2011, online Visita Iglesia has been traditionally visited during Holy Week. It offers users online retreats or recollections, among others. It was originally intended for overseas Filipino workers and those who are too sick to move about.

On the other hand, the app was launched in 2021 to help users find live-streamed Masses at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visita Iglesia online and FaithWatch are projects of the CBCP Media Office in collaboration with Areopagus Communications, Inc. and Heart of Francis Foundation.

Source: Philippines News Agency