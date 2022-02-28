﻿CBCP joins appeal to pray for Ukraine

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Saturday called on Filipinos to unite in prayer for world peace, especially in Ukraine.

In an interview with Church-run Radio Veritas, CBCP president, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, said fervent prayer is important to prevent the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine.

“We, the bishops of the Philippines, are saddened and in solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters in Ukraine who are really anxious today; let us pray because we cannot afford another war, war is a great persecution in the whole world,” he added.

The Kalookan prelate also encouraged the faithful to unite in the call of Pope Francis for the Day of Fasting for Peace on March 2, 2022, Ash Wednesday, the start of Lenten Season.

David expressed fears that the Russian invasion would be a step to bring back the era of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and could persuade other powerful countries to occupy small nations.

Russia launched its full-force attack against Ukraine on February 24.

Source: Philippines News Agency