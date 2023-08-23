CBCP-ECMI offers Masses for Ople

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) - Episcopal Commission on Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People (ECMI) will be offering Masses for the late Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople. According to Bishop Ruperto Santos, vice chairman of CBCP-ECMI, they will offer Masses for the late government official and also for her family, who is mourning her untimely passing. "We, at CBCP-ECMI, pray and offer our Holy Masses for her eternal rest. She now goes home to God, residing peacefully in Heaven," he said in a statement. "We are one with our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) and her family in this moment of sorrow and bereavement. Our prayers and Holy Masses," the Catholic prelate added. Santos noted that they are saddened over the passing of Ople but believed that her legacy will continue in support of the welfare of OFWs. "Her heart is completely for them. Her whole life is for our country. She serves well, doing all sacrifices for best of our nation and utmost welfare of our people. We lost a hero," the Antipolo bishop said. "It is sad news, a very sad occasion, especially for our OFWs... Yet her legacy as that of her father, Blas, will live on," Santos added. Last Tuesday, Ople passed away at the age of 61

Source: Philippines News Agency