Cayetano vows better organized hearing on ABS CBN franchise

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday said the House of Representatives would hold a clearer and better organized hearing on the franchise renewal of broadcast giant ABS CBN.

Cayetano made the commitment after the Senate committee on public services conducted its first hearing on ABS CBN's franchise on Monday.

I can promise you sa House, mas organized 'yung hearing, mas malinaw 'yung issues bago pa mag start 'yung hearing. Ang lahat, 'yung pro and con, management and viewers, will be given an opportunity to be heard (I can promise you that at the House, the hearing will be more organized, the issues will be clearer. And all the pros and cons, management and viewers, will be given an opportunity to be heard), Cayetano told reporters in an ambush interview.

Cayetano described the Senate hearing as a roll call for suck ups to the broadcast network.

Let's be straight with our tao, parang nag a attendance ngayon lahat ng gustong sumipsip sa ABS CBN, di ba? (Let's be straight with the people, it's like an attendance for suck ups to ABS CBN, right?), he said.

He also stressed that a franchise bill shall exclusively originate from the House.

The House Committee on Legislative Franchise on Monday started its preliminary proceedings to tackle the pending bills seeking to renew ABS CBN's franchise for another 25 years.

Committee chairman Franz Alvarez announced that the committee encourages the different stakeholders, concerned individuals or groups to submit their position papers to support or oppose the ABS CBN's franchise renewal.

According to the House leadership, the hearing proper on the franchise bills would begin either in May or August.

