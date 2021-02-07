Cayetano seeks add’l cash aid for families affected by pandemic

Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano has filed a bill providing an additional cash assistance program for families affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Cayetano filed on Feb. 1 House Bill 8597 seeking to create the Bangon Pamilyang Pilipino (BPP) Assistance Program, which will provide beneficiaries PHP1,500 per family member or PHP10,000 per household, whichever would be higher. A copy of the bill was sent to the media on Thursday.

“This bill ensures that each and every Filipino is given additional assistance, in recognition that we all have been affected by the pandemic, economic setbacks, and all the hardships brought about in the year 2020,” Cayetano said in the bill’s explanatory note.

Under the bill, the priority beneficiaries in the distribution of the BPP cash assistance are senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, displaced workers, medical front-liners, families of overseas Filipino workers, individuals who were not able to secure aid through the Social Amelioration Program, Philippine National ID holders, and members of vulnerable groups.

Cayetano said the bill aims to drive household consumption up, which would in turn, help the Philippine economy recover after the country suffered its worst economic contraction since the World War II.

“Although Filipinos are known for their grit and resilience, assistance to our countrymen is still needed to help them survive and get back on their feet,” Cayetano said. “Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures to boost both the economy and the lives of the Filipino people.”

Co-authoring the proposed measure are Taguig Rep. Lani Cayetano, Camarines Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr., Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez, Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio “Kuya” Sy-Alvarado, and ANAKALUSUGAN Party-list Rep. Michael Defensor.