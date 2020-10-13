Cayetano leaves post as Speaker with ‘clear conscience’

With the tussle for speakership coming to an end, Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday said he is leaving his post “with a clear conscience.”

Cayetano tendered his irrevocable resignation as House Speaker, saying the “untenable political situation” at the House of Representatives has prompted him to “put aside all politics.”

“From the start I have always said that I will abide by what the President, as leader of our coalition, will say,” Cayetano said in a Facebook post. “Today, given the untenable political situation that Congress has been placed, and the possible damage to the country if the 2021 budget is not passed on time — I take his admonition to put aside all politics and focus on the budget to heart, and with this, tender my irrevocable resignation as Speaker of the House of Representatives effective immediately.”

Cayetano said he is hopeful that resigning as Speaker will pave the way for the constitutional transition for the new leadership.

“I have done my best, I have given my all, I leave with no regrets, and I hold no rancor in my heart towards anyone,” he said.

He also called on his colleagues to restore the “dignity of Congress” as an institution and a symbol of democracy, as well as to “right the wrongs” that have been made in the name of partisan politics.

Thanking his fellow House members for giving him the opportunity to serve as Speaker since July last year, Cayetano said much work still has to be done especially in approving the proposed 2021 national budget, which contains the government’s programs for the country to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are still faced with the daunting tasks of not just helping the country recover from this pandemic but of also rebuilding the trust of the Filipino people in this, the House of their Representatives,” he said.

On Tuesday, a total of 186 lawmakers voted to ratify Velasco’s election as the new Speaker, ousting Cayetano.

Under the term-sharing deal brokered by President Duterte, Cayetano would serve as the House Speaker for the first 15 months, or until October 2020 while Velasco would take over and assume the position for the remaining 21 months or until 18th Congress ends in 2022. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency