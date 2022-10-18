Cavite special election period starts Jan. 26; poll set Feb. 25

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the timetable for next year’s special poll in Cavite’s seventh district, which is without a representative after Jesus Crispin Remulla was named Secretary of the Department of Justice.

Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10848, the special election will be held on Feb. 25, 2023, a Saturday.

The filing of Certificates of Candidacy is on December 5 and 6 while the election period will be from Jan. 26 to March 12, 2023.

The campaign period will run from January 26 to February 23.

The resolution scheduled the casting of votes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Counting and canvassing of votes will be held immediately after the polling ends, according to the Comelec on Saturday.

All candidates must file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures not later than March 10, 2023.

Remulla ran unopposed in the May 9 polls to secure a second consecutive term, amassing nearly 300,000 votes.

Just two weeks after, he accepted his nomination to the Justice department.

