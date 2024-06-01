Cavite police ramp up campaign vs. notorious outlaws

CALAMBA CITY: Cavite police operatives arrested 10 individuals wanted for different crimes during simultaneous operations throughout the province on Friday. Col. Eleuterio Ricardo Jr., director of the Cavite Provincial Police Office (CPPO), told reporters on Saturday that the 10 captured suspects had standing arrest warrants for rape, statutory rape, murder, homicide and drug trafficking. Among them was an alleged murderer identified only as 'Egay,' who was collared by operatives in Tanza town. The suspect will also be charged with assault upon a person in authority after he tried to fight back arresting officers. Additionally, two sex offenders, identified only as 'Odel' and 'Cinco,' were apprehended in separate operations in Aguinaldo and Naic towns, Ricardo disclosed. Meanwhile, 'Kenneth' and 'Mika' were arrested in Bacoor City on multiple charges that include, attempted homicide, malicious mischief, unjust vexation and drug trafficking. 'The Cavite police's campaign against people hiding from the la w continues. These (most recent arrests) were due to the active cooperation of Caviteños, so that we can give justice to the victims,' Ricardo said. Source: Philippines News Agency