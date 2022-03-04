﻿Cavite bettor wins P8.9-M lotto jackpot prize

A bettor who bought his ticket in Cavite bagged the PHP8.9-million jackpot prize in Wednesday night’s jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

In an advisory Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination of 02 -30-45-42-27-17 with a jackpot of PHP8,910,000.

The winning tickets were purchased in General Trias, Cavite.

To claim the check, the bettors must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent final tax.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services and charities.

Garma said through its mandatory contributions, the agency does not only help individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions.

Source: Philippines News Agency