Cavite-based clinic gives back with free services for indigents

Needy residents of the Calabarzon region can obtain free medical and dental services from a clinic that is celebrating its 18th year with the launch of a foundation. Doctors and nurses of the Cavite province-based Wellpoint Medical Clinic and Diagnostic Center, Inc. have been going around marginalized communities in Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon to provide medical and dental care. 'The Wellpoint Foundation was established as the company's corporate social responsibility arm,' Dr. Mary Melodie Patos-Abram, Wellpoint president and medical director, said in a press briefing on Friday. 'This is our way of giving back and for more people to experience our services.' The Wellpoint branch at a mall in Bacoor has also expanded with cardiological, pediatric, and gynecological services. 'We aim to become a one-stop shop for patients' medical needs,' Abram said.

Source: Philippines News Agency