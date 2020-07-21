Catriona Gray conferred as new OTOP ambassador

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has conferred on Tuesday Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as ambassador for One-Town-One-Product (OTOP) Philippines.

This is in line with the celebration of National MSME Week from July 20 to 24.

OTOP is a stimulus program of DTI for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from localities and communities in different regions nationwide to determine, enhance and promote their competitive advantage or the products which their places are known for.

Gray’s responsibilities as OTOP ambassador include promoting local products, cultivating pride in Philippine culture and helping Filipino MSMEs.

Gray has been an advocate of Philippine culture during her reign as Miss Universe as she took Philippines’ indigenous fabrics and prints in the global spotlight.

When she competed for Miss Universe 2018, Gray’s gowns showcased Philippine symbols and culture such as the red Mayon Volcano-inspired evening gown, the orange Ibong Adarna-inspired gown for Miss Universe preliminary competition, and the blue Philippine eagle-inspired gown in her final walk last year.

Meanwhile, as part of helping OTOP entrepreneurs sell their products amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the DTI launched the OTOP Pasinaya, a digital market showroom and online trade platform.

“Institutional buyers are also welcome in this online trade fair, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday,” Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development director Jerry Clavesillas said.

In 2019, OTOP Philippines generated sales of PHP1.4 billion from 37 OTOP Philippines hubs and OTOP.Ph nationwide, the physical and online stores for OTOP Philippines products.

Source: Philippines News Agency