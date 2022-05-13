﻿Catholics mark 105th anniversary of Fatima Apparition

A parish priest has appealed to pray the rosary to end the global pandemic coronavirus-19 (Covid-19), and for peace to reign in the world.

This was the appeal made by Fr. Carlos Reyes, parish priest of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Mandaluyong City, on the 105th anniversary of the famous Fatima Apparition on Friday.

“We are in troubled times and there is a need for us to pray the Holy Rosary daily for the intercession of the Blessed Mother to end the global pandemic coronavirus-19 (Covid-19), and Russia’s invasion in Ukraine for the world to have a lasting peace. Let’s pray the Rosary daily because it is a powerful prayer,” Fr. Reyes said in an exclusive interview.

At the same time, Reyes also emphasized “the urgent need for mankind to repent and stop offending God.”

He said “the message of the Blessed Mother at Fatima 105 years ago relates to the current events of what is happening in the world today such as the war in Ukraine.”

“Let us heed to the call of the Blessed Virgin Mary to pray the Rosary daily for the world to attain a genuine and lasting peace as promised by the Mother of God at the Fatima Apparition more than a century ago,” he said.

Fr. Reyes also cited the need for the faithful all over the world to continue praying for Russia to stop its invasion on Ukraine now.

The first apparition of the Blessed Mother in Fatima, Portugal before three young shepherds — Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco — occurred on May 13, 1917.

Church records disclosed that “the three seers were playing at the Cova da Iria when they saw two flashes like lightning, after which they saw the Mother of God appear above the holm oak.”

According to the description of Lúcia, “a Lady dressed all in white, more brilliant than the sun, shedding a light that was clearer and more intense than that of a crystal goblet filled with crystalline water and struck by the rays of the most brilliant sun.”

In her testimony before church authorities, Lúcia said she and her cousins, Jacinta and Francisco were about a yard and a half away from the Blessed Mother where heavenly light enveloped her in full radiance.

Based on official church records, part of the conversation between the Blessed Mother and Lucia goes like this:

“Our Lady: Do not be afraid; I will not harm you.

“Lúcia: Where is Your Grace from?

“Our Lady: I am from heaven. (Our Lady raised her hand and pointed to the sky)

“Lúcia: And what does Your Grace wish of me?

“Our Lady: I have come to ask you to come here for six months in succession on the thirteenth day of each month at this same hour. Later I will tell you who I am and what I want. Afterward, I will return here a seventh time.”

The Blessed Mother also cited the need to do an act of supplication for the conversion of sinners.

Then the three young shepherds knelt down Then driven by a deep inspiration, we knelt down and repeated inwardly: “O Most Holy Trinity, I adore Thee! My God, my God, I love Thee in the Most Blessed Sacrament.”

A moment later, Our Lady added, “Pray the Rosary every day to obtain peace for the world and the end of the war,” which at that time World War I was raging in Europe.

Source: Philippines News Agency