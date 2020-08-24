Catholic Masses in Bacolod City suspended for 8 days

he Diocese of Bacolod has suspended the scheduled Masses in various parishes here for eight days starting Monday to help reduce the movement of people as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Evelio Leonardia thanked Bishop Patricio Buzon for his kindness and initiative in temporarily prohibiting the presence of parishioners in churches from August 24 to 31.

“This voluntary act on your part, while we are still in modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), can only be motivated by great love and concern for all our people, especially our overworked and ‘at risk’ health workers,” Leonardia said in a letter sent to Buzon over the weekend titled “In Grateful Appreciation”.

He added that the residents of Bacolod, as well as the front-liners, are deeply grateful to the bishop and the rest of the clergy for their response since large gatherings could cause the transmission of the virus.

“Your kindness is truly appreciated. May the Lord return it to you a thousandfold,” Leonardia told the bishop.

In the meantime, parishioners could watch the daily Masses that are live-streamed on the ADSUM Diocese of Bacolod Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the DYAF CNM Bacolod Facebook page.

They could also tune in for live broadcast over DYAF CNM Bacolod 1143 kHz.

As of Sunday night, Bacolod had 735 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 17 deaths.

For four days from August 28 to 31, Bacolod and its four neighboring local government units will be locked down for the conduct of “Time-Out Weekend”, which aims to test some 10,000 individuals for Covid-19.

A total of 5,000 persons from Bacolod will undergo swabbing on August 28 and 29 while the remaining 5,000, who will all come from cities of Talisay, Silay, and Bago, and Murcia town, will be swabbed on August 30 and 31.

Source: Philippines News Agency