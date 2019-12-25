Catholic faithful told to keep good traits, values

The Catholic Church is urging Filipinos to instill in one's mind the true meaning of Christmas -- keeping good traits and values in the midst of celebrating the holiday season, and building harmonious relationships with loved ones and other people.

Sto. Domingo Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Mhandy Malijan said on Wednesday that Filipinos must be reminded that the Yuletide is a season of thanksgiving and everyone should keep the spirit of Christmas at heart, most importantly the fact that Jesus Christ saved humanity.

"This is the season of thanksgiving and everyone should keep the spirit of encouragements," Malijan said.

He expressed hope that every family would be able to reflect on the lessons and morals learned from the life of Jesus Christ on earth.

"I hope that everyone would manifest thanksgiving and love rooted in Jesus' kindness," he added.

Malijan also urged the people to keep the birth of Jesus on their minds and avoid unnecessary actions during the observance of the holidays.

"We must keep in mind the very reason why we are here celebrating this day. We are called to propagate kindness at all times and we must keep the spiritual value brought by Jesus," he said.

The Filipinos are the only people in the world celebrating the birth of Christ through nine days of Masses called "Simbang Gabi".

Sto. Domingo Church, also known as the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of La Naval de Manila, is one of the biggest Roman Catholic churches in the Philippines located in Quezon City.

Source: Philippines News Agency