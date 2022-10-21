Cathedral opens St. John Paul II’s blood relic for veneration

The Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila will open the blood relic of Pope St. John Paul II to a three-day public veneration starting Friday.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception said the faithful, especially devotees of the saint, would be allowed to venerate the blood relic from October 21 to 23 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Manila Cathedral added that Masses would be held during the three days – two on Friday, at 7:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.; one at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for the Feast Day of St. John Paul Il; and three

Source: Philippines News Agency