CATCHING A GLIMPSE: WHALE WATCHING IN JANGSAENGPO, SOUTH KOREA

The Tourism Division of Namgu Ulsan Metropolitan City recently hosted a second press tour with foreign journalists in Korea, following the first one in May, to promote the appealing Jangsaengpo to foreign media outlets.

A beach town in Ulsan's Nam-gu district, Jangsaengpo is a popular tourist destination which was designated as a Whale Culture Zone in 2008. Also launched was a ‘Jangsaengpo whale watching cruise’, making it the only city in Korea where whales can be observed.

According to Namgu Ulsan Metropolitan City in a statement, August is the ideal month to go whale watching because of the abundance of plankton at sea.

The Whale Culture Zone combines history and culture through a variety of whale-themed attractions and programmes, including the Whale Culture Village, Whale Museum, Whale Ecology Experience Center, and monorail.

Throughout the four seasons, the Whale Culture Village hosts theme-specific festivals such as the Whale Festival, Hydrangea Festival and Horror Festival.

Meanwhile, located within the Whale Culture Village, Jangsaengpo Old Town is popular with foreign tourists, as they have the chance to play the ‘Rose of Sharon Blooms’, a popular game that appeared on Squid Game, Netflix’s popular series, and make the Korean sugar candy ‘Dalgona’.

