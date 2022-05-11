﻿Catch-up vaccination to close immunity gap among children

The Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) is expanding its catch-up immunization to other provinces of the region this May and June to close the wide gap for vaccine-preventable diseases for over 52,000 children below two years old.

“Our 2021 data has shown that our coverage is 64.36 percent. This is second to the lowest since 2015, a remarkable decrease compared with our 2020 coverage (70.94 percent). There is an increased immunity gap that we have to close that is why we are doing our catch-up immunization,” said National Immunization Program (NIP) medical coordinator Dr. Daphynie Teorima in a virtual presser on Wednesday.

“Our accomplishment admittedly is below the targeted because of the short notice to our LGUs (local government units),” Teorima added.

Last year 94,317 of the 146,545 children targeted for the primary series vaccination have availed of the complete vaccination before reaching one year old.

This means that over 52,000 children below two years old in the region are at risk or can be spreaders of vaccine-preventable diseases.

In April, they already started the catch-up immunization called “Chikiting Bakuna” for 12,766 Iloilo children and 15, 628 in Negros Occidental.

For May and June, the catch-up immunization program given will be carried out every last Thursday and Friday of the month.

The vaccination for children will be done through fixed sites, modified fixed sites, or door-to-door depending on the strategy of the implementers.

Antigens to include BCG against tuberculosis, pentavalent, oral polio, inactivated polio, and measles-mumps-rubella vaccines will be provided to those who have not availed of the primary series.

