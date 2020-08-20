Catbalogan imposes levels of movement restrictions

The city government of Catbalogan in Samar has placed its 21 areas under stricter community quarantine due to rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In an executive order issued Wednesday, Mayor Dexter Uy said three villages are under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), 10 under modified ECQ, four under general community quarantine (GCQ), and four under modified GCQ.

The order took effect on August 19 and will be enforced until September 3.

Local transmission of the deadly virus prompted the local government to impose different levels of movement restrictions and ensure strict adherence to minimum health standards.

“The city had a spike in Covid-19 confirmed cases in the past two days, and as declared by the Department of Health (DOH) Eastern Visayas, most of which are locally transmitted. This spike of cases qualified the city to apply the operational guidelines on zoning containment strategy,” Uy said in his directive.

Placed under ECQ are the villages of Mercedes, Canlapwas, Barangay 13. Listed in areas under modified ECQ are the remaining villages within the city proper, Maulong, San Andres, Monuz, San Pablo, Socorro, Guinsorongan, Bunuanan, Guindaponan, and Darahuway Daco.

Under GCQ are Lagundi, Darahuway Guti, areas within the highway from San Vicente to Payao villages, and Buri Island. Communities in the Sierra Group of Islands, upland villages, Pangdan, and Ibol are under modified GCQ.

Movement restrictions vary in different areas as explained in the executive order, but those who are below 21 years old, those above 60 years old, and sickly are prohibited from going outside their residences unless during an emergency.

All authorized persons outside residence are required to carry a quarantine pass. Non-essential transactions and activities are prohibited.

All residents are required to wear a face mask in public places, face shield and mask when taking public transport, and observe physical distancing.

All businesses are required to set up barriers and disinfectants to help contain the spread of the virus.

As of Wednesday night, Catbalogan, the capital of Samar province, has already recorded 99 cases, including 68 active cases, and 31 recoveries.

Source : Philippines News Agency