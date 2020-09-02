Catbalogan City to release P1-K cash aid for families

The city government of Catbalogan, Samar will release a PHP1,000 health crisis financial assistance for each family after months of delay.

Mayor Dexter Uy said Wednesday the fund release, which was approved last June, has been delayed due to rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), infecting some local government workers.

“When the ordinance was deliberated last June, the city was under modified general community quarantine, where almost all businesses were allowed to operate and a lot of workers were back to work. However, we still pushed for the distribution of cash aid since the Covid-19 problem is still far from over,” Uy said in a statement.

Among the reasons for the delay is the change of the city’s community quarantine status, suspension of work due to hard lockdown, several local government personnel turned positive for Covid-19, and temporary bank closure in Catbalogan due to local virus transmission.

“The fund remained unspent as we set it aside if in case the situation gets worse just like now that Covid-19 has spread to several communities,” Uy added.

The distribution of PHP1,000 cash aid for each of the city’s close to 32,000 families will be done within the week, the mayor said.

Among the safety guidelines that will be observed in the release of the assistance is the wearing of face masks and shields, presenting of quarantine passes, and bringing their own pens.

Catbalogan is the capital of the Samar province with a population of 103,879 people.

The city has already recorded 438 cases, including 96 recoveries and zero death.

Among those who tested positive for Covid-19 are Uy and his sister, Councilor Stephany Uy, a former mayor. Both officials are still recovering in an isolation facility.

Source: Philippines News Agency