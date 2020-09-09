Catbalogan City rolls out e-market during pandemic

The city government of Catbalogan in Samar province is stepping up its e-market program as one of the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy asked residents to support the program by staying at home and sending a request via Facebook for their shopping needs.

The city government reactivated the project this month, which is based on the local term “paalayon” or doing a favor, using online transactions to purchase basic needs.

City residents can send a message to mobile phone number 0951-834-3046 and 0935-596-6518 and have their orders purchased and delivered to them.

“E-market only accepts orders of goods that can be bought in groceries and pharmacies and not fresh foods in wet markets. The goods will be delivered to them free of charge and prices will still be based on the suggested retail price,” Uy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The people in charge of the e-market receive orders until 3 p.m. and deliver the goods at the doorstep of the customer the next day.

Those tasked to buy goods are required to wear personal protective equipment.

As of Monday, Catbalogan City had 469 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 267 recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency