Catbalogan City puts up more quarantine facilities

The city government of Catbalogan has set up more quarantine facilities for the 14-day mandatory quarantine of residents returning from Metro Manila and Cebu.

All returning residents will be isolated before they are allowed to join their respective families.

These new facilities in San Vicente Village and Buri Island are for residents who will turn negative for coronavirus during rapid tests but still need to complete the 14-day quarantine under the Catbalogan City’s health protocol.

Those who will test positive will be isolated in a hospital.

In San Vicente village, rooms inside the Catbalogan City Agro-Industrial School (CCAIS) are intended for locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In Buri Island, the city government prepared rooms for returning residents in need of “special care” such as pregnant women, and those suffering from other illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Mayor Dexter Uy said in a statement on Tuesday the new additional special care facility can accommodate up to 20 individuals. Those who will be quarantined in facilities will be receiving health kits.

Inside the kit are vitamins, medicines, alcohol, face masks, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and toothbrush. The city government used the Bayanihan Grant from the national government to acquire health kits.

“This is small assistance but this can help the hygiene needs of those isolated in quarantine facilities for 14 days,” Uy added.

As more residents return to the city, the local government urges them to coordinate before they return by contacting the hotlines 0910-800-6922 for Smart subscribers and 0927-270-1516 for Globe subscribers.

As of July 20, Catbalogan has 22 confirmed Covid-19 cases including 21 recoveries.

