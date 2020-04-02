Catbalogan City hiring more health workers to fight virus

Catbalogan City, the capital of Samar province, is hiring more professional health workers to boost its manpower in its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement on Thursday, Mayor Dexter Uy said the city health office needs five medical doctors and 30 registered nurses.

“I personally appeal and ask support from our doctors and nurses with sincere heart to help especially to our fellow Catbalogan residents,” Uy said.

Interested applicants may call the city mayor’s office at (055) 543-800, he added.

The record on the number of existing health workers was not available when the Philippine News Agency (PNA) contacted the city health office.

As of Wednesday, the city has four patients under investigation (PUIs) for Covid-19 and 34 persons under monitoring (PUMs).

At least 35 PUIs in the city have already recovered and some 1,003 PUMs were also cleared after completing the 14-day isolation period.

The number of PUMs is expected to rise in the following days as residents will return to the city for fear of catching the deadly virus.

The Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that the second Covid-19 patient in Eastern Visayas is from nearby Calbayog City.

Meanwhile, Uy placed the city under general community quarantine as an urgent and appropriate response to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The directive, which took effect on March 18, restricts the movement of people and prohibiting entry of non-residents in the city.

During the community quarantine, only those establishments selling basic commodities, food, and other essential services are allowed to operate.

Curfew hours, social distancing, home quarantine, and other precautionary measures are also strictly observed in the city.

Curfew for those below 18 years old is at 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. while 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for those above 18.

To intensify the monitoring of residents with the first signs of the virus, the city has distributed infrared thermal scanners to checkpoints set up in 55 villages.

The city has also launched the e-Market Delivery Cab with residents no longer need to go out to purchase essential goods.

As of Wednesday, Eastern Visayas has two confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.

The first case is a resident of Catarman, Northern Samar who has since then recovered and discharged in stable condition.

The second case is a 63-year-old male from Calbayog City currently admitted at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center here, the region’s main referral hospital for Covid-19 patients.

