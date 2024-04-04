CASH OR CASHLESS FOR ‘DUIT RAYA” THIS AIDILFITRI?

KUALA LUMPUR, In the past,' duit raya' or Raya ang pau, was normally given in colourful envelopes with various patterns, and receiving it was happiness and the most joyful moment, especially for children, making the Hari Raya celebration merrier. Realising the joy of receiving the duit Raya, some were willing to order custom-made envelopes so that their ang pau was special from others. However, with time, giving cash as 'duit raya' or donations or alms on Hari Raya has shifted to cashless transactions as it is easier, especially through e-wallets. Based on a Bernama survey, this transition to a cashless transaction in giving 'duit raya' is preferred by the younger generation, while the older generation still prefers handing out envelopes. Sultan Zainal Abidin University (UniSZA) Science and Medicine Foundation student Sharifah Nur Adleena Syed Esa Shaqir Samir, 19, is one of those who prefers the cashless method of ' duit raya' since most shops at the university encourage cashless transactions. "Most of the shops at the campus prefer to accept payment in the form of QR and money transfer to a bank account, so the Raya money can be used later. It saves the hassle of going to the bank to deposit the cash in my bank account,' she said when contacted by Bernama. Nevertheless, the eldest of the five siblings admits that this cashless transaction, which has become a culture in modern society, has somewhat 'eroded' the sentimental value of the tradition. Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) accounting student, Nur Liyana Filzah Omar, 23, who also prefers the cashless method, believes that the tradition of giving Raya envelopes can still be applied. "Now we can be more creative by printing a QR code, then put the paper, or receipt of the transaction, that the money has been deposited into the recipient's bank account, instead of cash, in the envelope, " she said. Although the method of cashless transactions is becoming preferable, many people still want to receive cash as 'duit raya' and will queue at banks to get s mall notes to be given as 'duit raya'. The usually long queue at banks to get small notes for Raya provides an opportunity for some quarters to earn side income as in the case of food trader Nuurhidayah Abdul Razak, 36, who queued at 10 bank branches daily to help get the small notes for her customers. "The idea of offering the service started after hearing many people complain about being tired of standing in long queues to get the small notes for duit raya,' said the woman who has been offering the service in Johor since five years ago. Source: BERNAMA News Agency