Cash aid to workers given 2 days after docs submission

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday said its PHP5,000 cash assistance for displaced formal sector workers should be given within two days after the submission of the payroll by the employer to their respective regional office.

“Payment of aid should be given within 48 hours upon receiving the payroll,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a Laging Handa Public press briefing over state-run PTV.

Bello also urged employers to immediately submit their payroll to the local DOLE offices for quick processing of the cash aid.

“Our call to all employers please at the soonest possible time, submit to us your payroll, that will be our basis for us to release to their workers the PHP5,000 cash assistance,” Bello said.

The cash aid is under the DOLE’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) where it provides monetary assistance to companies that have implemented Flexible Working Arrangements (FWAs) or temporary closure, in view of the DOLE Labor Advisory No. 9, series of 2020.

He added that a group of employees can submit the requirements if the human resources department of their companies fails to submit the documents needed to avail of the cash assistance.

“What we will do is to advice the worker, to tell their co-workers that they can submit to us (the requirements) and we will send their (cash aid) through a money transfer company (Palawan o Lhuillier)….and not going through the employer,” the DOLE chief said.

Meanwhile, the DOLE has released the list of 25 companies that have been granted cash assistance in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a statement, the Department said the name of the companies can be found on its website, http://info.dole.gov.ph/campgrants/pages/granted_estabs.php

“#GoodNews: Ngayong March 31, 2020, naglabas na po ang DOLE-NCR ng opisyal na listahan ng mga kumpanya sa National Capital Region na nabigyan ng (PHP5,000) na ayuda ng DOLE sa pamamagitan ng (Today, March 31, 2020, DOLE-NCR released an official list of companies in the National Capital Region which already got the PHP5,000 financial assistance from DOLE through the) COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP),” it said.

“#StopSpreadingFakeNews: Bisitahin lamang ang “DOLE-NCR COVID-19 ADJUSTMENT MEASURES PROGRAM GRANTS” official web page na makikita sa link na ito: http://info.dole.gov.ph/campgrants/pages/granted_estabs.php,” the DOLE added.

Meanwhile, Bello said informal sector workers will be provided with temporary work in Metro Manila.

“If you are a displaced informal worker, you may be given work for 10 days by DOLE with minimum pay of PHP537/day (Metro Manila minimum wage). They may apply through their barangay captains, mayor, governor, congressman, and senators,” he added.

For Filipino workers abroad who would like to go back home, Bello said the government is also providing financial assistance in the amount of USD200, aside from paying for their repatriation expenses.

“As for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who wish to be repatriated, DOLE will provide USD200 and repatriation expenses will be shouldered by the government,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency