Cases in NCR, rest of Luzon show slow uptick trend: DOH

Cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the National Capital Region and the rest of Luzon showed a slow uptick trend starting mid-May, a health official said Tuesday.

In an online media forum, Department of Health Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea de Guzman said the cases remained low at less than 100 infections in all island groups since April.

“Bagaman mababa na ang ating mga kaso, kelangan i-monitor ang mga pagtaas na ito kahit hindi ito nagta-translate sa pagtaas ng ating national positivity rate na nanatili at 1.1 percent nitong nakaraang linggo (While the cases remain low, the increase in cases must be monitored even if they don’t translate to increase in our national positivity rate which remain at 1.1 percent in the past week),” she said.

The country and all its regions remained under minimal to low-risk classification.

The nation has a positive growth rate of 15 percent from May 10 to 23 with 2,271 active cases.

As of May 21, the Covid-19 beds utilization rate is 16.84 percent while the intensive care unit utilization rate is 15.11 percent.

“Based on our data of hospital discharges from November 5, 2021 until May 15, 2022 (11,702 cases), most of the severe and critical Covid-19 admissions are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated (8,041 or 69 percent),” De Guzman said.

Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are classified as low risk for Covid-19.

Meantime, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Metro Manila are classified minimal risk for Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency