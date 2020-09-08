Cascolan orders another revamp of police officials

Barely a week since assuming as the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Gen. Camilo Cascolan ordered a third reshuffle of police officials to various units.

In an order released on Tuesday, Cascolan reassigned Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, current PNP spokesperson, to lead the PNP Training Service.

Replacing Banac as acting PNP spokesperson and Public Information Office (PIO) chief is Col. Ysmael Yu, his batchmate in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1992. The PIO is under the Directorate for Police Community Relations.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Celso Pestaño was designated as head of the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM) after his stint as Directorate for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO)-Southern Luzon chief.

Brig. Gen Jonnel Estomo, formerly director of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) was named director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), replacing Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, who will now head the DIPO-Southern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Joseph Ulysses Gohel will take over as chief of the AKG while Brig. Gen. Edgar Monsalve will now head the PNP Intelligence Group (IG).

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Alex Sintin Jr. was named acting director of the National Police Training Institute (NPTI) while Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg was designated as director of the Logistic Support Service (LSS). Brig. Gen. Pascual Muñoz will now be the Regional Director of PRO 4-B (Mimaropa).

Brig. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento, deputy director for administration of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) was reassigned to the Office of the Chief PNP. Taking over Armamento’s post is Brig. Gen. Sterling Raymund Blanco.

Meanwhile, three police colonels were designated to new positions — Col. Leo Francisco, who was assigned at PRO 3 (Central Luzon); Col. Roel Acidre, acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration of the PRO Caraga; and Col. Celso Bael as acting executive officer of the Directorate for Intelligence.

The reshuffle will take effect on Wednesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency