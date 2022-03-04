﻿Carlos in Cambodia for 40th Asean police chiefs meet

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, flew to Cambodia on Wednesday for the three-day 40th Asean National Police (Aseanapol) Conference.

In a statement Thursday, the PNP Public Information Office said Carlos is heading an 11-member delegation to the annual conference among national police agencies of 10 Asean-member countries hosted by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) this year.

During the conference, the Asean chiefs of police will discuss the current transnational crime concerns, including efforts aimed at strengthening international cooperation with their counterparts against transnational syndicates.

The 40th Aseanapol is attended by the chiefs of the PNP, CNP, Royal Brunei Police Force, Indonesian National Police, Lao People’s Democratic Republic General Department of Police, Royal Malaysia Police, Myanmar Police Force, Singapore Police Force, Royal Thai Police, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Police.

Also attending are delegates of Dialogue Partner and Observers from Australian Federal Police, Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, National Police Agency of Japan, Korean National Police, New Zealand Police, National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom, International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Turkey National Police and Representative from the Russian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

The PNP delegation will attend sessions of three Conference Commissions to discuss topics on Illicit drug trafficking, terrorism, arms smuggling, trafficking in persons, wildlife crime, maritime fraud, commercial crime, cybercrime, fraudulent travel documents, transnational fraud, electronic Aseanapol database system, mutual assistance on criminal matters, exchange of personnel and training programs, and Asean Police forensic science network.

Source: Philippines News Agency