‘Carina’ maintains strength as it moves towards Luzon Strait

Tropical Depression (TD) Carina has maintained its strength as it heads towards the Luzon Strait, the weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Monday.

Carina packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was last eyed 165 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, and Ilocos Norte, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Central Luzon and the rest of Northern Luzon, it added.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 is still hoisted in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Lal-lo, Gattaran, and Baggao). These areas may experience occasional gusts.

Moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon. Those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out to sea.

PAGASA expects Carina to weaken into a low-pressure area on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will continue to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tropical depression.

Elsewhere, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will continue to prevail, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency