Cardinal Advincula to wash feet of 12 people on Maundy Thursday

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula is set to wash the feet of 12 persons from several sectors of society including government, religious, and ordinary people among others in Manila on Maundy Thursday. The Archdiocese of Manila, in a statement Wednesday, said the annual religious activity will be held during the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros. "Cardinal Advincula will wash the feet of 12 persons of those coming from different sectors of society, who need our attention and concern," the statement added. On the list are Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, Judge Caroline A. Rivera-Colasito from the judiciary, Dr. Ryan Capitulo from the LGBT community, broadcast journalist Raffy Tima from the media, Johhan Joseph Ararao from the Intramuros Administration and Cyril John Sunnga, a calesa driver. Others include Fr. Ernesto Panelo (mission-station priest), Sr. Liane Rainville, DW (religious missionary), John Michael Roldan (jeepney driver), Manuel Jorge Manarang (Angkas rider), Alberto Mandia (farmer), and Iluminada Sta. Ana (Dumagat indigenous elder). In 2022, the head of the Archdiocese of Manila washed the feet of those who played important roles during the national and local elections. The Washing of the Feet is part of the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper that commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles. The event symbolizes humility, service and love, which are associated with acts of charity and compassion.

Source: Philippines News Agency