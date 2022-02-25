﻿Cardinal Advincula to lead Mass for 36th Edsa anniversary

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula will celebrate the Mass to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Archdiocese of Manila Office of Communications announced that the cardinal will lead the eucharistic celebration at the Edsa Shrine along Edsa corner Ortigas Avenue at 12:15 p.m.

At the same time, the Most Holy Trinity Parish in Sampaloc, Manila will also hold a Mass to mark the occasion.

“As we commemorate the 36th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on the 25th of February, we will officiate the Mass for maintaining peace and justice,” said the parish in a Facebook post.

It added that a procession will be held after the Mass.

“Every churchgoer is invited to wear a Black t-shirt and bring their own candle because after the Holy Mass there will be a Candle Light Procession with the Blessed Sacrament,” the parish added.

Also on Friday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will lead the flag-raising and wreath-laying rites at the Edsa People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Año will be joined by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, National Historical Commission of the Philippines and Edsa People Commission chairperson Rene Escalante.

This year’s commemoration carries the theme “Edsa 2022: Pagtutulungan Tungo sa Sama-Samang Pagbangon Mula sa Pandemya”.

Source: Philippines News Agency