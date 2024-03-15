Cardinal Advincula to lead Manila Cathedral’s Holy Week activities

MANILA: Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula will celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass at Manila Cathedral in Intramuros on March 24 at 8 a.m., marking the start of the Holy Week observance. The prelate will also celebrate the Chrism Mass at 7 a.m. on Maundy Thursday (March 28), according to an advisory on Friday. A morning prayer will be held at 6:30 am before the Chrism Mass. Chrism Mass is the annual blessing of Chrism Oil and the Oil of the Sick that is used in the sacraments of the Church. During Chrism Mass, the bishop is joined by priests and deacons, and celebrates Masses in their respective cathedrals as a sign of unity and brotherhood among the bishop and his clergy. At 5 p.m. on the same day, Advincula would preside at the Mass commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with His disciples. He would also lead the Stations of the Cross that will start at 9 a.m. and the Mass to commemorate the Lord's Passion at 3 p.m. on Good Friday. Meanwhile, the Easter Vigil Mass is set at 8 p.m. on Black Saturday (March 30). On Easter Sunday, Masses at the Cathedral will be at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. During the Holy Week, Catholics commemorate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Source: Philippines News Agency