﻿Caraga’s 12 island towns, Bislig City declared rabies-free

The Department of Agriculture in Caraga (DA-13) has declared 13 local government units (LGUs), including 12 island municipalities, rabies-free.

Twelve of the rabies-free LGUs are island municipalities in the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands, and the other one is Bislig City in Surigao del Sur, Dr. Esther Cardeño, DA-13 anti-rabies coordinator, said Monday.

Data provided by DA-13 also indicated that of Caraga’s 234,239 dog population as of 2020, 96,211 have been inoculated with the anti-rabies vaccine. This translates to a meager 41 percent vaccination rate.

“Our target is supposedly 70 percent, but unfortunately we were not able to hit it. This is understandable as the movements are controlled due to pandemic restrictions,” Cardeño said.

Caraga has six cities and 67 municipalities under five provinces.

The agency has highlighted the observance of its anti-rabies campaign as part of the mandate of Executive Order No. 84 declaring every March as Rabies Awareness Month, rationalizing control measures for its prevention and eradication, and appropriating funds for the purpose.

Cardeño encouraged pet owners and LGUs in the region to continue following the procedures in place to protect dogs and humans from rabies.

Source: Philippines News Agency